USFJ CG visits Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Luis Benitez, left, the staff noncommissioned officer in charge of the Ie Shima Training Facility, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, discusses the capabilities of Ie Shima to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2022. Rupp toured Marine Installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

