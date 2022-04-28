USFJ CG visits Okinawa

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Desirae Crawford, right, the officer in charge of the Ie Shima Training Facility, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, explains the capabilities of Ie Shima to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2022. Rupp toured Marine installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

