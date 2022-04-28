Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ CG visits Okinawa [Image 3 of 7]

    USFJ CG visits Okinawa

    IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Desirae Crawford, right, the officer in charge of the Ie Shima Training Facility, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, explains the capabilities of Ie Shima to U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky N. Rupp, commander of U.S. Forces, Japan, at Ie Shima Training Facility, Okinawa, Japan, April 28, 2022. Rupp toured Marine installations on Okinawa learning and assessing the capabilities of the facilities across the island. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    VIRIN: 220428-M-TX547-2257
    Location: IE SHIMA TRAINING FACILITY, OKINAWA, JP
