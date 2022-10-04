U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Melin, incoming commander for the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, speaks to the men and women of the squadron during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Melin took command of the 908th EARS from Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7168935 VIRIN: 220410-Z-YI114-1272 Resolution: 4202x2796 Size: 4.49 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.