KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Melin, left, incoming commander for the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, bumps fists with the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Melin took command of the 908th EARS from Bauer during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

