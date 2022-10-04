U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Mark Melin, center, takes command of the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Melin took command of the 908th EARS from Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer, right, during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA This work, KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson