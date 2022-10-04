U.S. Airmen assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, applaud during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Lt. Col. Mark Melin took command of the 908th EARS from Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 07:31 Photo ID: 7168929 VIRIN: 220410-Z-YI114-1120 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.25 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.