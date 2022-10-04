Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan [Image 2 of 8]

    KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, applaud during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Lt. Col. Mark Melin took command of the 908th EARS from Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    clapping
    Southwest Asia
    PSAB

