KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer, center, relinquishes command of the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 10, 2022. Lt. Col. Mark Melin, right, took command of the 908th EARS from Bauer during the ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

