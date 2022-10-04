The 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron had a passing of the torch between commanders during a ceremony held in front of one of its KC-10 Extender aircraft.



Lt. Col. Lindsey Bauer, relinquished command of the 908th EARS to Lt. Col. Mark Melin during a change of command ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on April 10.



“You've all contributed to the legacy of the KC-10 and the future of the 908 EARS in a significant way,” said Baurer during an address to her outgoing squadron. “The sacrifice you have all made along the way has not gone unnoticed. It's been an incredible privilege to have served as your commander.”



Melin, coming from the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, took the time to show admiration on the past accomplishments of his new squadron.



“I am humbled by this opportunity,” said Melin. “The 908 Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron has a storied history and has provided max fuel to the fight for decades. I am honored to take the helm in order to continue with that legacy.”



“You're ready to command the night away and take the lead of this historic squadron,” Brig. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of the 378th Air Expeditionary Wing said of Melin. “The next chapter of the Mojo's has just started here at PSAB and you get to help write it.”



The KC-10 is an advanced tanker and cargo aircraft that delivers Ninth Air Force’s (Air Force Central) global reach aerial refueling capability to support joint and partner nation aircraft throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.01.2022 13:06 Story ID: 419695 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-10 refuelers receive new commander at Prince Sultan, by TSgt Patrick Evenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.