MISAWA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Sailors from combat air crew ten, all assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, walk the flight line at Misawa Air Base following a mission in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, April 25. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 21:12 Photo ID: 7168242 VIRIN: 220425-N-CR843-0057 Resolution: 3008x2008 Size: 468.41 KB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-8 CAC 10 Crew Walks The Misawa Flight Line [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.