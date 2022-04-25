VP-8 Mechs Perform SMI on P-8A Engine

MISAWA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Gregory Freeman, left, and Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Noah Delafuente, both assigned to he “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, perform a fan blade loop inspection on a P-8A Poseidon engine as a part of a scheduled maintenance inspection, April 25. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

