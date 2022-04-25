Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AWO2 Hartman Walks the Misawa Flight Line [Image 6 of 8]

    AWO2 Hartman Walks the Misawa Flight Line

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    MISAWA, Japan (April 25, 2022) Naval Aircrewman (Operator) 2nd Class Ashley Hartman, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, walks the flight line at Misawa Air Base following a mission in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, April 25. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

