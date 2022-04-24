AD1 Freeman Cleans P-8A Engine

MISAWA, Japan (April 24, 2022) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Gregory Freeman, assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, cleans the starboard engine of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft during a scheduled maintenance inspection at Misawa Air Base, April 24. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

