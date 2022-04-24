VP-8 Maintenance Team Perform SMI on P-8A

MISAWA, Japan (April 24, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Dominic Carmichael, left, and Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Immanuel Mallari, both assigned to the “Fighting Tigers” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, remove a missile warning sensor from a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft during a scheduled maintenance inspection at Misawa Air Base, April 24. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua/Released)

