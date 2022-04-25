Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command [Image 16 of 16]

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, speaks to the audience during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony for the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col Kenneth N. Reed, who will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, from the 176th Engineer Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:40
    Photo ID: 7166600
    VIRIN: 220425-A-JJ298-1013
    Resolution: 2595x1926
    Size: 792.6 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command [Image 16 of 16], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command
    TAE Relinquishment of Command
    TAE Relinquishment of Command
    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    176th Engineer Brigade
    TAE
    TAD
    Relinquishment of Command
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagen
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Col. Kenneth N. Reed
    Transatlantic Divison
    Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT