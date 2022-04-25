Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Sgt. Maj. Jun Tomagan, the Expeditionary District Senior Enlisted Advisor, passes the unit colors to Col. Kenneth N. Reed, the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, hosted the time-honored transfer of authority and command ceremony as Reed was selected to lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)
