Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Sgt. Maj. Jun Tomagan, the Expeditionary District Senior Enlisted Advisor, listens to Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, as she speaks to the audience during a Relinquishment of Command ceremony for the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col Kenneth N. Reed, who will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, from the 176th Engineer Brigade, Texas Army National Guard, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

