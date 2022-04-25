Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command [Image 9 of 16]

    Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Col. Kenneth N. Reed, the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, at a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where Reed transfers command of the district to Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, a Texas Army National Guard engineer from the 176th Engineer Brigade, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    Texas Army National Guard
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    176th Engineer Brigade
    TAE
    TAD
    Transatlantic Division
    Relinquishment of Command
    Richard Bumgardner
    Transatlantic Expeditionary District
    Sergeant Maj. Jun Tomagen
    Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton
    Col. Kenneth N. Reed
    Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman

