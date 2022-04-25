Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Col. Kenneth N. Reed, the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, passes the unit colors to Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, at a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where Reed transfers command of the district to Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, a Texas Army National Guard engineer from the 176th Engineer Brigade, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

