Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command

Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, thanks the live and virtual audience at the conclusion of the Relinquishment of Command ceremony where Col. Kenneth N. Reed, outgoing Commander, transferred command of the district to Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, a Texas Army National Guard engineer from the 176th Engineer Brigade, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

