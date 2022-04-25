Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding Ceneral of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, hosts a Relinquishment of Command ceremony where the outgoing Expeditionary District Commander, Col Kenneth N. Reed, will transfer command of the district to interim Expeditionary District Commander, Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Colloton hosted the time-honored transfer of authority and command ceremony as Reed was selected to lead the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Southwestern Division. Ammerman will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:49 Photo ID: 7166591 VIRIN: 220425-A-JJ298-1012 Resolution: 2741x1824 Size: 1.18 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary District Relinquishment of Command [Image 15 of 15], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.