Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, address Maj. Gen. Kimberly Colloton, Commanding General of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division, at the conclusion of the Relinquishment of Command ceremony where outgoing Commander, Col. Kenneth N. Reed, transferred command of the district to Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, a Texas Army National Guard engineer from the 176th Engineer Brigade, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:41 Photo ID: 7166599 VIRIN: 220425-A-JJ298-1025 Resolution: 3168x1578 Size: 975.63 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TAE Relinquishment of Command [Image 16 of 16], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.