A simulated base intruder lies on the ground during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Simulated ground attacks allow 8 SFS to sharpen their skills by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 02:49 Photo ID: 7166551 VIRIN: 220428-F-SQ280-0267 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 9.1 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond! [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.