    Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond! [Image 1 of 10]

    Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond!

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An 8th Security Forces Squadron defender scans the scene during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Defensor Fortis, or defenders of the force, is the motto all U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen live by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 02:48
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Kunsan AB
    8 FW

