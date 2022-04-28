Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond!

A simulated base intruder looks through his weapon sight during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Training for opposing forces ensures 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders are ready for any contingency, and day or night, able to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

