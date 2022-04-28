A simulated explosive detonates during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Training for opposing forces ensures 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders are ready for any contingency, and day or night, able to defend the base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 02:48
|Photo ID:
|7166544
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-SQ280-0054
|Resolution:
|5780x3854
|Size:
|5.53 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond! [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT