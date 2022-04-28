A Humvee carrying 8th Security Forces defenders patrols the perimeter during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Defensor Fortis, or defenders of the force, is the motto all U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen live by. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 02:48
|Photo ID:
|7166546
|VIRIN:
|220428-F-SQ280-0126
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|5.52 MB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond! [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT