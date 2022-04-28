Intruder Alert! Wolf Pack Defenders Respond!

Three 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders advance forward during a routine training event (RTE) at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 28, 2022. Defensor Fortis, or defenders of the force, is the motto all U.S. Air Force Security Forces Airmen live by. Simulated ground attacks allow 8 SFS to sharpen their skills by defending the installation and neutralizing adversarial personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mya M. Crosby)

