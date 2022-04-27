Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season

Rugged mountains of the Alaska Range fill the bubble window of a CH-47F helicopter from B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the National Park Service by inserting equipment, supplies and personnel for the NPS base camp on Kahiltna Glacier for climbers attempting to summit Denali, at 20, 310 feet the tallest mountain in North America. (Army photo/John Pennell)

