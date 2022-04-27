Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season

A CH-47F Chinook helicopter flies off for additional training after dropping off equipment and supplies on Kahiltna Glacier April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. (Army photo/John Pennell)

