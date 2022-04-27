Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season

Sgt. Christian Blackmon does pre-flight checks for his CH-47F Chinook helicopter April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the National Park Service by inserting equipment, supplies and personnel for the NPS base camp on Kahiltna Glacier for climbers attempting to summit Denali. (Army photo/John Pennell)

