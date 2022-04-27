Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season [Image 12 of 25]

    Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season

    TALKEETNA, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by John Pennell 

    United States Army Alaska

    Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. (Army photo/John Pennell)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7166293
    VIRIN: 220427-A-SO352-012
    Location: TALKEETNA, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season [Image 25 of 25], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Chinook
    alaska
    arctic
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Denali
    B/1-52 Aviation

