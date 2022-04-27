Soldiers and National Park Service personnel offload equipment and supplies from a CH-47 Chinook helicopter on Kahiltna Glacier April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. (Army photo/John Pennell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 19:31 Photo ID: 7166296 VIRIN: 220427-A-SO352-016 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.19 MB Location: TALKEETNA, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season [Image 25 of 25], by John Pennell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.