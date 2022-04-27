Sugar Bears help Park Service prep for 2022 Denali climb season

National Park Service mountain ranger Joe Reichert checks on the status of offloaded equipment and supplies on Kahiltna Glacier April 27, 2022. The Sugar Bears of B Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment fly out of Talkeetna, Alaska, each spring to assist the NPS setting up a base camp for climbers attempting to summit Denali. (Army photo/John Pennell)
