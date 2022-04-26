Officials from the Virginia Department of Veterans and Defense Affairs view a demonstration of the water pumping station at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The water pumping station displaces approximately 7.4 million gallons of water per hour, allowing for a faster recovery of the air field in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7165044
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-JM722-2111
|Resolution:
|4837x3218
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
