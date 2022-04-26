Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 5 of 5]

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Officials from the Virginia Department of Veterans and Defense Affairs view a demonstration of the water pumping station at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. The water pumping station displaces approximately 7.4 million gallons of water per hour, allowing for a faster recovery of the air field in the event of inclement weather. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 08:56
    Photo ID: 7165044
    VIRIN: 220426-F-JM722-2111
    Resolution: 4837x3218
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE
    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE
    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE
    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE
    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    633 ABW
    JBLE
    VADA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT