Deandrea Haynes, right, Joint Base Langley-Eustis community support coordinator, speaks with Craig Crenshaw, left, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, during a mission briefing at JBLE, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Haynes spoke about the helping agencies on JBLE that supplement mission support, such as the Military & Family Readiness Center, the Military & Family Life Counselors, and the chaplain corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7165041
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-JM722-2058
|Resolution:
|4575x3044
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Chandler Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT