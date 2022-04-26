Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 2 of 5]

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Deandrea Haynes, right, Joint Base Langley-Eustis community support coordinator, speaks with Craig Crenshaw, left, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, during a mission briefing at JBLE, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Haynes spoke about the helping agencies on JBLE that supplement mission support, such as the Military & Family Readiness Center, the Military & Family Life Counselors, and the chaplain corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)

