Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, speaks with Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Crenshaw and Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, will take what they learned from their visit back to the Governor of Virginia to find ways to assist JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:56
|Photo ID:
|7165043
|VIRIN:
|220426-F-JM722-2142
|Resolution:
|3975x2645
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
