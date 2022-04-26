Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE [Image 4 of 5]

    Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, speaks with Craig Crenshaw, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, during a visit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Crenshaw and Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, will take what they learned from their visit back to the Governor of Virginia to find ways to assist JBLE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)

