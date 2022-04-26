Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, left, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks about power capacity and demand with Craig Crenshaw, center, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, and Col. Gregory S. Beaulieu, 633d Air Base Wing commander, during a tour of the base substation at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Askegren spoke about the growing demand for power on JBLE as new missions arrive to the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)

