Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs visits JBLE

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Askegren, center, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron commander, speaks about flood mitigations with Craig Crenshaw, right, Virginia Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs, and Tom Crabbs, Virginia military liaison, during a mission briefing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Crenshaw and Crabbs visited JBLE to gather information about challenges the base faces and how Virginia can assist. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Chandler Baker)
