220421-N-XM133-0004 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Sailors of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Color Guard parade the colors during a change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. Capt. John S. Barsano relieved Capt. Brett Thompson as commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division during the official ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 22:28 Photo ID: 7156906 VIRIN: 220421-N-XM133-0004 Resolution: 726x856 Size: 149.14 KB Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.