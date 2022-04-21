Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command [Image 16 of 19]

    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command

    EWA BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Anna Marie G. General 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220421-N-XM133-0016 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Capt. John S. Barsano salutes the sideboys following the change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. Capt. John S. Barsano relieved Capt Brett Thompson as commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division during the official ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
