Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command

220421-N-XM133-0015 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Capt. Brett Thompson salutes the sideboys following the change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. Capt. John S. Barsano relieved Capt Brett Thompson as commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division during the official ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)
