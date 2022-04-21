220421-N-XM133-0010 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Capt. Brett Thompson, outgoing commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division gives a hug and turns over command to incoming commander, Capt. John S. Barsano as Rear Adm. Patrick Hayden presides and applause during the Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

Date Taken: 04.21.2022