    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command [Image 12 of 19]

    Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command

    EWA BEACH, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Anna Marie G. General 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    220421-N-XM133-0012 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Capt. John S. Barsano, commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division provides remarks as he assumes command during the change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. Capt. John S. Barsano releived Capt. Brett Thompson as commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

