220421-N-XM133-0007 EWA BEACH, Hawaii (April 21, 2022) Capt. Brett Thompson, outgoing commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division gives remarks during the change of command ceremony, April 21, 2022. Capt. John S. Barsano relieved Capt. Brett Thompson as commander, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division during the official ceremony. (U.S. Navy photo by Anna Marie G. General)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 22:29 Photo ID: 7156909 VIRIN: 220421-N-XM133-0007 Resolution: 7089x4924 Size: 4.01 MB Location: EWA BEACH, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Munitions Command Pacific East Asia Division Change of Command [Image 19 of 19], by Anna Marie G. General, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.