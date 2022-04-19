U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Vandermay, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage non-commissioned officer in charge, listens to Gen. David Allvin, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, speak at the wing all call at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. More than 100 people attended the all call to listen to Allvin’s speech. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’
