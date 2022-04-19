Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 7 of 7]

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Vandermay, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron central storage non-commissioned officer in charge, listens to Gen. David Allvin, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, speak at the wing all call at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. More than 100 people attended the all call to listen to Allvin’s speech. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first &lsquo;Legacy of the Spear&rsquo;

