    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 4 of 7]

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Spouses of the current 97th Air Mobility Wing command team and previous wing senior leaders eat breakfast at Just Brew It in Altus, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The spouses toured several places in the Altus community to familiarize themselves with new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:15
    Photo ID: 7156501
    VIRIN: 220419-F-YW496-1006
    Resolution: 5354x3569
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first &lsquo;Legacy of the Spear&rsquo;

