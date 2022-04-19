Spouses of the current 97th Air Mobility Wing command team and previous wing senior leaders eat breakfast at Just Brew It in Altus, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The spouses toured several places in the Altus community to familiarize themselves with new additions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.19.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 16:15 Photo ID: 7156501 VIRIN: 220419-F-YW496-1006 Resolution: 5354x3569 Size: 2.35 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.