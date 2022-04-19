Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 5 of 7]

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    From left, Kami Askew and Colleen Pavelschak, 97th Air Mobility Wing key spouses, laugh with Gina Allvin, spouse of Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, while touring the Child Development Center at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The spouses toured the building to learn about future renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    VCSAF

