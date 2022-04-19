VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

From left, Kami Askew and Colleen Pavelschak, 97th Air Mobility Wing key spouses, laugh with Gina Allvin, spouse of Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, while touring the Child Development Center at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The spouses toured the building to learn about future renovations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

