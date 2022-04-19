VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

Former 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) senior leaders stand on stage as U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th AMW commander, speaks at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The homecomers visited several places on the installation to see and hear about improvements made to buildings and programs since their tenures here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

