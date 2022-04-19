Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 6 of 7]

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Former 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) senior leaders stand on stage as U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th AMW commander, speaks at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The homecomers visited several places on the installation to see and hear about improvements made to buildings and programs since their tenures here. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    This work, VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’ [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first &lsquo;Legacy of the Spear&rsquo;

