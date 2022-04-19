U.S. Air Force Col. Blaine Baker, 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) commander, presents Gen. David Allvin, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, with the Legacy of the Spear inauguration plaque at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. The Legacy of the Spear honored those who donned the flaming spear throughout history, which has been a symbol of the 97th AMW since 1942. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’
