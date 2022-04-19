VCSAF, former 97 AMW leaders return for first ‘Legacy of the Spear’

U.S. Air Force Gen. David Allvin, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, listens to Col. Judy Rattan, 97th Medical Group commander, before coining three Airmen at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 19, 2022. Allvin personally coined several Airmen throughout the day to recognize star performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 16:15
|Photo ID:
|7156498
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-OI201-0151
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.2 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
