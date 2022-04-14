52nd MXG hosts Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

Airman 1st Class Matthew Taitingfong, 480th Fighter Squadron weapons crew member, and Staff Sgt. Kevin Gonzalez-Barba, 480th FS weapons crew team chief, secure a GBU-12 paramount onto an F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft during the Weapons Load Crew of the Quarter competition at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, April 14, 2022. Unfortunately, Saber Nation fell short of the win in the first competition against an F-35A Lightning II fifth-generation aircraft weapons load crew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

